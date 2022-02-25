IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $173.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as low as $103.09 and last traded at $104.44, with a volume of 795205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.55.

IAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 38,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

