I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $485.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $978,951.70 and approximately $485.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00231317 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013042 BTC.
- Immutable X (IMX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003913 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021773 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000099 BTC.
I/O Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “
Buying and Selling I/O Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.