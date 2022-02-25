Hyper Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $141.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 125.9% against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $28,169.08 and approximately $141.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041759 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.19 or 0.06843713 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.12 or 0.99875628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

