Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

