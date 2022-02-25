Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 3,736,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.02.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

