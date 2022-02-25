Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.0079.

Hudbay Minerals has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hudbay Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 1.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,172,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,414 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.02.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

