HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 473 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.43) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.21) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.48) to GBX 615 ($8.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

HSBA opened at GBX 513.70 ($6.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 507.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

