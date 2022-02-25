HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

HSBC has decreased its dividend by 56.9% over the last three years. HSBC has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.82) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

