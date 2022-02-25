Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.69) to GBX 940 ($12.78) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($14.48) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.89) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 955 ($12.99).

HWDN opened at GBX 790 ($10.74) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 832.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 888.62. The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 687 ($9.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($13.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

