Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.96 Million

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will report sales of $929.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $1.06 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:HST opened at $18.49 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.