Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
HZN opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.78.
In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,909 shares of company stock valued at $203,742. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
