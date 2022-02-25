Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HZN opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,909 shares of company stock valued at $203,742. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.