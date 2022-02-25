HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HRIBF opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

