Homrich & Berg Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.04. 2,306,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,865,961. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

