Homrich & Berg Has $11.49 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,386,000 after purchasing an additional 161,038 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.06. 24,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,886. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

