Homrich & Berg Grows Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,756,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,775,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.37. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.73 and its 200-day moving average is $418.50. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

