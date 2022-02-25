Homrich & Berg Acquires 15,617 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.59. 1,466,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,827,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.