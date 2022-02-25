Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to Buy by Edward Jones

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HD. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.49. 222,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,735. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 417.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

