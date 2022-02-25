Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $342.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $313.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $327.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

