Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $26.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $26.53 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.63 million to $126.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $135.13 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $141.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.