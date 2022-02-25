Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $998.87 million.Hologic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.70.

HOLX traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.11. 1,301,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,465. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hologic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

