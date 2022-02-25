HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Shares of HFC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,231. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 470,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 643,500 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

