Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 123,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,500. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMLP shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

