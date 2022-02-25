Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £554.47 million and a P/E ratio of 15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 225 ($3.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.72) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.52) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.40 ($2.29).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

