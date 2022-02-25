HM Payson & Co. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $289.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day moving average of $292.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

