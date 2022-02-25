HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 979,712 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WU shares. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Western Union stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

