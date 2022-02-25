HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 357,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.00. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

