HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

