HM Payson & Co. Acquires 4,518 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $97.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $106.97.

