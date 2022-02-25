Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) versus Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Financial Analysis

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hippo and Till Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 101.28 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Hippo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Till Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hippo and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 197.30%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Till Capital N/A -15.54% -4.81%

Summary

Hippo beats Till Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Till Capital (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

