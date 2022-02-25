Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.10. Highway shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 4,997 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating ) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Highway worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

