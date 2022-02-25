HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $1,550,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in RH by 2,300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $83,105,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

Shares of RH stock opened at $382.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52-week low of $346.07 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

