HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,656,000 after acquiring an additional 341,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 490,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 123,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 90,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,743,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.