HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,691 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,703,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.12 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

