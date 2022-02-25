HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,024 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SkyWest by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,289,000 after buying an additional 262,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 260,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SkyWest by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 487,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $28.60 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

