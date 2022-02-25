HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,642 shares of company stock worth $4,333,057. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WING opened at $139.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.53, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

