Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

FRA HEN3 opened at €68.94 ($78.34) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

