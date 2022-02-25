HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €60.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.08 ($84.18).

HEI opened at €56.76 ($64.50) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.73 and a 200-day moving average of €65.41.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

