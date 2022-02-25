Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Shares Gap Up to $29.69

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.69, but opened at $31.01. Healthcare Trust of America shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 90,856 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTA shares. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

