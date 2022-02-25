Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 102,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,010,661 shares.The stock last traded at $29.74 and had previously closed at $29.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

