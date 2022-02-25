Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

HR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 949,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.