HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $14.99

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $15.97. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 34,847 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

