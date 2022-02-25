Head-To-Head Survey: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

67.7% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Trip.com Group and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 6.29% 0.43% 0.23% ExlService 11.03% 19.06% 11.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.74 -$491.00 million $0.33 81.43 ExlService $958.43 million 4.08 $89.48 million $3.45 34.03

ExlService has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trip.com Group. ExlService is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 12 0 2.92 ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.17, indicating a potential upside of 53.21%. ExlService has a consensus price target of $109.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.86%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats ExlService on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment is comprised of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All-Other segment is involved in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.