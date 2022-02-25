Head to Head Survey: Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Peoples Financial 26.59% 8.96% 1.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kentucky Bancshares and Peoples Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kentucky Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kentucky Bancshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Peoples Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Peoples Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million 3.92 $11.70 million $2.08 18.54 Peoples Financial $26.24 million 2.91 $8.58 million $1.77 9.21

Kentucky Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial. Peoples Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Peoples Financial beats Kentucky Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares (Get Rating)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Peoples Financial (Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans. It also offers deposits services, such as interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and Individual Retirement Account accounts. Its Asset Management and Trust Services Department provides personal trust, agencies and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships, and other related products including safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, as well as internet banking. The company was founded on December 18, 1984 and is headquartered in Biloxi, MS.

