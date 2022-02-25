Head to Head Contrast: Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 7.46, suggesting that its share price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stellantis and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $83.25 billion 0.29 $3.59 billion $3.81 7.11 XPeng $895.68 million 31.00 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -41.64

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stellantis and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 0 0 N/A XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00

XPeng has a consensus price target of $53.57, suggesting a potential upside of 55.01%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than Stellantis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stellantis beats XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1896 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About XPeng (Get Rating)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

