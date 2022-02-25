Head-To-Head Comparison: Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

95.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cooper-Standard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cooper-Standard and Cepton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cepton has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Cepton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.38 billion 0.09 -$267.61 million ($14.54) -0.89 Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A

Cepton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Cepton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -10.22% -31.39% -6.77% Cepton N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cepton beats Cooper-Standard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.