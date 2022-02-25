HC Wainwright Trims Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Target Price to $14.75

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAND. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.97.

SAND stock opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,868,000 after buying an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

