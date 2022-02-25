HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $254.40 million, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

