Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,093.40.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

