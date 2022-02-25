Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

HBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.28).

LON HBR opened at GBX 377.60 ($5.14) on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of GBX 284 ($3.86) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($6.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 361.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 365.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

