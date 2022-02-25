Handshake 1-Day Volume Tops $299,052.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $93.17 million and $299,052.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.30 or 0.06881937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.50 or 0.00269036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.66 or 0.00764563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00068933 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00384686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00213673 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 468,877,153 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

